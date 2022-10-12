Cough syrup production halted at factory linked to Gambia deaths

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that authorities inspected a Maiden Pharmaceuticals factory in Sonepat and found 12 violations of good practices, following which production was ordered stopped

Reuters NEW DELHI
October 12, 2022 12:59 IST

A file picture of Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited factory in Sonepat. | Photo Credit: PTI

Authorities have halted production of cough syrup at a factory of Maiden Pharmaceuticals, a Minister said on October 12, after a WHO report that the medicine may be linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij told ANI that authorities inspected a Maiden factory in the town of Sonepat in the State and found 12 violations of good practices. Production was ordered stopped, Mr. Vij said.

The WHO said last week that laboratory analysis of four Maiden products — Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup — had "unacceptable" amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury.

Gambian police, in a preliminary investigation report on Tuesday, said that the deaths of 69 children from acute kidney injury was linked to the cough syrups made in India and imported via a U. S.-based company.

It is one of the worst such incidents involving drugs from India, often dubbed a "pharmacy of the world".

Did not perform quality testing

News website Moneycontrol earlier quoted the Haryana drugs controller as saying in a report that Maiden did not perform quality testing of propylene glycol, diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, while certain batches of propylene glycol did not have the manufacturing and expiry dates.

Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are used in antifreeze and brake fluids and other industrial applications but also as a cheaper alternative in some pharmaceutical products to glycerine, a solvent or thickening agent in many cough syrups.

Maiden executive Naresh Kumar Goyal declined to comment. He told Reuters last week that the company was trying to find out from its buyer what had happened in Gambia.

The Union Health Ministry said last week that samples of all four Maiden products that had been exported to Gambia had been sent for testing to a federal laboratory and the results would "guide the further course of action as well as bring clarity on the inputs received/to be received from WHO."

The syrups had been approved for export only to Gambia, India says, although the WHO says they may have gone elsewhere through informal markets.

