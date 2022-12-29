Cough syrup deaths | Team of Centre, U.P. drug dept inspect pharma firm's Noida office

December 29, 2022 01:42 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST - NOIDA

A team of central agencies and the Uttar Pradesh drug department on Thursday carried out an inspection at the Noida office of a pharmaceutical firm whose cough syrup is allegedly linked to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan, officials said.

The company, Marion Biotech, does not sell the cough syrup, 'Doc-1 Max', in India and its only export has been to Uzbekistan, a state government official said.

The inspection began at Marion Biotech's office in Noida Sector 67 on Thursday morning, Gautam Buddh Nagar Drug Inspector Vaibhav Babbar told PTI.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has initiated a probe in connection with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to Marion Biotech.

The health ministry of Uzbekistan has claimed that the 18 children had consumed the cough syrup.

Hasan Harris, legal representative of Marion Biotech, said the governments of both countries are looking into the matter and inquiring.

"There is no problem from our end and no issue in testing. We have been there for the past ten years. Once the government report will come, we will look into it. For now the manufacturing has stopped," Mr. Harris said.

ADVERTISEMENT