Corruption case: Anil Deshmukh appears before judicial commission

It is probing corruption charges levelled by Param Bir Singh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh marked his presence on Tuesday before the judicial commission appointed to inquire into corruption allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Mr. Deshmukh was brought from the Arthur Road Jail where he has been lodged since November 15 in a money laundering case.

On November 26, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act Judge H.S. Satbhai had permitted Mr. Deshmukh to appear before the Commission on a production warrant.

On Tuesday, suspended assistant police officer Sachin Vaze, who is incarcerated at the Taloja Central Jail, once again told the Commission that he had no evidence of corruption by Mr. Deshmukh.

Mr Vaze’s cross examination will continue on Wednesday. Mr Deshmukh will be brought here for two more days.