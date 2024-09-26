Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (September 26, 2024) criticised Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for "pretending to be a martyr" following his imprisonment on corruption charges, urging the public to remove the JMM-led government from power.

"Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is pretending to be a 'martyr' after going to jail on corruption charges. Such corrupt CM cannot lead Jharkhand towards development. Show the exit door to such forces and give two consecutive terms to the BJP for unparalleled development of the State," Singh said, addressing a Parivartan rally in Dhanbad.

Mr. Singh accused the current administration of fostering "infiltration and conversion" for political gains, contrasting this with the BJP’s promise to build homes for all within three years of assuming power.

He also advocated for the "one nation, one election" policy, asserting it could save the exchequer ₹4 lakh crore, as frequent elections cost the country approximately ₹7 lakh crore.

Additionally, Mr. Singh criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for damaging India's reputation abroad and asserted that India is no longer a weak nation, warning that anyone provoking it would face consequences, citing India's actions in Pakistan as an example.

