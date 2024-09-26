GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

'Corrupt' Hemant Soren pretending to be martyr after jail term: Rajnath Singh

The Defence Minister accused the current administration of fostering "infiltration and conversion" for political gains, contrasting this with the BJP’s promise to build homes

Updated - September 26, 2024 06:14 pm IST - Dhanbad

PTI
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being welcomed by supporters upon his arrival for the BJP’s Parivartan rally in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand on Thursday (September 26, 2024).

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being welcomed by supporters upon his arrival for the BJP’s Parivartan rally in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand on Thursday (September 26, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (September 26, 2024) criticised Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for "pretending to be a martyr" following his imprisonment on corruption charges, urging the public to remove the JMM-led government from power.

‘Rat-like’ RSS invaded Jharkhand, BJP bought some leaders: Hemant Soren

"Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is pretending to be a 'martyr' after going to jail on corruption charges. Such corrupt CM cannot lead Jharkhand towards development. Show the exit door to such forces and give two consecutive terms to the BJP for unparalleled development of the State," Singh said, addressing a Parivartan rally in Dhanbad.

Mr. Singh accused the current administration of fostering "infiltration and conversion" for political gains, contrasting this with the BJP’s promise to build homes for all within three years of assuming power.

JMM-led alliance patronising infiltrators in Jharkhand for votes: J.P. Nadda

He also advocated for the "one nation, one election" policy, asserting it could save the exchequer ₹4 lakh crore, as frequent elections cost the country approximately ₹7 lakh crore.

Additionally, Mr. Singh criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for damaging India's reputation abroad and asserted that India is no longer a weak nation, warning that anyone provoking it would face consequences, citing India's actions in Pakistan as an example.

Published - September 26, 2024 06:13 pm IST

Related Topics

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha / Jharkhand / defence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.