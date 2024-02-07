ADVERTISEMENT

Corporates must contribute towards education of girl child: Jagdeep Dhankhar

February 07, 2024 11:37 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - New Delhi

Jagdeep Dhankhar was addressing the centenary celebrations of the Indraprastha College for Women in Delhi University's north campus.

PTI

Jagdeep Dhankhar. | Photo Credit: ANI

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on February 7 said women are the greatest stakeholders in Indian democracy and asked corporates to come forward and contribute towards education of girls.

Mr. Dhankhar was addressing the centenary celebrations of the Indraprastha College for Women in Delhi University's north campus. "Our businessmen donate so much to foreign NGOs. The corporates must come forward and utilise their CSR funds to contribute towards education of girls," he said.

Mr. Dhankhar said educating a girl can transform an entire generation thereby beginning a revolution. While inviting students of the college to visit the new Parliament building, he described them as soldiers who will usher the golden period in the next 25 years of 'Amrit Kaal'.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US