Coronavirus | Woman who tested positive dies in Delhi, says Health Ministry

Cleaning activities at Rajiv Chowk metro station as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 in New Delhi on March 13, 2020.

Cleaning activities at Rajiv Chowk metro station as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 in New Delhi on March 13, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

On Thursday, the first death was reported in Karnataka.

India reported its second casualty due to coronavirus on Friday with the health ministry saying a 68-year-old woman died in Delhi.

The death was caused due to co-morbidity (diabetes and hypertension), it said, adding she had tested positive for COVID-19. The woman was admitted in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, officials said.

She became the second person to die of COVID-19 infection in the country.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2020 10:46:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-woman-who-tested-positive-dies-in-delhi-says-health-ministry/article31063274.ece

