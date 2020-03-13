Coronavirus | Woman who tested positive dies in Delhi, says Health Ministry

India reported its second casualty due to coronavirus on Friday with the health ministry saying a 68-year-old woman died in Delhi.
Full coverage on COVID-19
The death was caused due to co-morbidity (diabetes and hypertension), it said, adding she had tested positive for COVID-19. The woman was admitted in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, officials said.
She became the second person to die of COVID-19 infection in the country. On Thursday, the first death was reported in Karnataka.
