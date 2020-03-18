Coronavirus | With schools shut & mid-day meals unavailable to children, Supreme Court issues notice to States, UTs

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took note of the non-availability of mid-day meals to children as schools in many parts of the country have been shut due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
A Bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde took suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued notices to the States and Union Territories asking them how children were being provided mid-day meals amid the shutdown of schools. Schools in Delhi-NCR and many other States are closed till March 31 in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.