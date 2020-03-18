Coronavirus | With schools shut & mid-day meals unavailable to children, Supreme Court issues notice to States, UTs

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took note of the non-availability of mid-day meals to children as schools in many parts of the country have been shut due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde took suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued notices to the States and Union Territories asking them how children were being provided mid-day meals amid the shutdown of schools. Schools in Delhi-NCR and many other States are closed till March 31 in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.