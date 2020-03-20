Coronavirus | With one death in Iran, Indian virus toll touches five

New Delhi

20 March 2020 00:54 IST

Gujarat reports first cases; ban on all international passenger flights from March 22 to 29.

Two more Indian nationals succumbed to COVID-19 on March 19 — one in Punjab and the other in Iran — taking the death toll to five on a day the government announced a total ban on flights by scheduled international passenger aircraft at Indian airports from March 22 to 29.

Globally, the number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus epidemic crossed 9,200 while the number of cases rose to over 2,25,000 from 200,000 in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Advertising

Advertising

The number of COVID-19 positive Indians rose to 424, of which 148 contracted the disease in the country and 276 overseas. Twenty-five foreigners have already tested positive for the pandemic in India.

“The total number of active COVID-19 cases across India stands at 148 so far,” the Union Health Ministry said. Twenty others have been cured/discharged/migrated. Till Thursday 14,31,734 people were screened across airports, the Ministry said.

Reports from States put the number of persons in the country who have tested positive for the virus at 184 with 165 active cases. Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh reported their first COVID-19 patients.

Coronavirus | Narendra Modi calls for determination, patience and a ‘janata curfew’

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 826 samples of people suffering from severe acute respiratory infection /influenza like illnesses had been tested and all samples found negative.

“We advise anyone over 65 years and below 10 is to stay indoors and limit any exposure,” said a senior health official.

Speaking at a press briefing, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said there had been no community transmission in the country so far. “We will continue surveillance.”

Coronavirus | Railways withdraws concessions to discourage travel

“The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has also been asked to take necessary action against anyone charging exorbitant prices for masks, sanitisers and other health-related logistic materials,” Mr. Agarwal added.

The Ministry added that it was in advanced level talks with private labs that can help in testing and are constantly scaling up infrastructure with State governments.

“Since hospitals are a hub for infections, we appeal to people to stay away from all medical centres unless there is an emergency. We have asked hospitals to conduct only essential surgeries and reduce patients in Out Patients Departments. The idea is not to panic, but to be prepared,’’ said Mr. Agarwal.

The Hindu In Focus Podcast | PM Modi’s speech and where we stand now on COVID-19 in India

Announcing a slew of measures, the Centre asked State governments to enforce work for home for private sector employees, except those working in emergency/essential services.

The States have also been requested to take steps to ensure that all citizens above 65, except for public representatives, government servants and medical professionals, and children below 10 remain indoors.

Also read | COVID-19: Dos and don’ts | Soap or sanitiser? Which works better?

To reduce crowding in government offices, the Department of Personnel and Training on Thursday issued a fresh directive stating that only 50% of Group B and C employees should attend office every day, and the rest must work from home. They will be asked to attend office on alternate weeks, for which a duty roster will be drafted. Their office hours have also been staggered into three slots: 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., 9.30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. Those working from home have been told to be available on telephone and through electronic means of communication at all times.

The instructions, which do not apply to the officials engaged in essential/emergency services.