Coronavirus | With lower testing, Kerala reports over 4,200 cases

HYDERABAD

26 October 2020 23:46 IST

Karnataka, A.P. too record sharp drop in fresh cases

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph dropped as sample testing slumped over a long weekend. The State recorded 4,287 cases on Monday from 35,141 samples.

However, the test positivity rate hovered around 12%-14% for a week, with 12.19% recorded on Monday.

The Health Department added 20 more deaths from the past few weeks to the COVID-19 mortality list. Thrissur and Wayanad reported four deaths each, Kannur three, Kasaragod and Alappuzha two each, while Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode reported one death each.

Advertising

Advertising

Malappuram district reported 853 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 513, Kozhikode 497, Thrissur 480, Ernakulam 457, Alappuzha 332, Kollam 316, Palakkad 276, Kottayam 194, Kannur 174, Idukki 79, Kasaragod 64, Wayanad 28 and Pathanamthitta 24 cases.

Telangana recorded 582 cases on Sunday, with 14,729 people getting tested. In September, around 55,000 to 60,000 samples were tested every day. Four more COVID-19 patients died. The 582 new cases included 174 from Greater Hyderabad.

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,901 new infections and 19 fresh deaths on Monday.

Tests conducted in the past day were low compared to the previous several days, yet a positivity rate at 3.69% was the lowest in three and a half months. The overall positivity rate so far was 10.61%.

New cases and deaths were: West Godavari (397 and 1), East Godavari (313 and 2), Guntur (295 and 1), Chittoor (289 and 4), Prakasam (104 and 0), Nellore (98 and 1), Kadapa (85 and 3), Visakhpatnam (85 and 1), Krishna (74 and 3), Kurnool (63 and 0), Vizianagaram (59 and 0), Anantapur (21 and 2) and Srikakulam (18 and 1).

Karnataka’s incidence was the lowest in several weeks at 3,130 new cases on Monday; 1,603 were reported in Bengaluru Urban. Testing on Monday reduced to 65,892, while on Sunday the figure was over one lakh. COVID-19 deaths reported on Monday were also lower at 42.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru bureaus)