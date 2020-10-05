Coronavirus | With lower testing, Kerala cases dip to 5,042

A.P. reports sharply lower 4,256 cases; only 1,335 test positive in Telangana; Karnataka daily incidence at 7,051 cases

With the weekend lull, daily testing for COVID-19 in Kerala dipped to 38,696 samples, yielding 5,042 new cases on Monday. The test positivity rate dipped from 14.6% to 13%.

There were 84,873 patients in hospitals and 563 were in ICUs, with another 159 on ventilator support.

The State’s toll rose with 23 deaths from the past few weeks being added to the official list. Ernakulam accounted for five deaths, Alappuzha four, three each in Kannur and Thrissur, two each in Kottayam, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram and one each in Kollam and Kozhikode.

Kannur reported 35 infections among health-care workers, Ernakulam 19 and Thiruvananthapuram 18. Ernakulam district reported 705 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 700, Kozhikode 641, Malappuram 606, Kollam 458, Thrissur 425, Kottayam 354, Kannur 339, Palakkad 281, Kasaragod 207, Alappuzha 199, Idukki 71, Wayanad 31, and Pathanamthitta 25 cases.

Telangana logged two lakh COVID-19 cases 217 days after the first case on March 2. The State reported 1,335 new cases on Sunday. Tests covered 36,348 samples and the results of 695 were awaited. Meanwhile, eight more people died of the virus.

The new cases included 262 from Greater Hyderabad, 137 from Rangareddy, 91 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 83 from Karimnagar and 72 from Nalgonda.

Andhra Pradesh reported 4,256 infections on Monday, the lowest single-day tally in two-and-a-half months. The daily positivity rate was also the lowest at 7.58% based on 56,145 samples. There were 38 more fatalities.

Krishna district continued to report more deaths but reduced infections. It had the highest mortality rate at 1.60% while Chittoor had the highest death toll of 680 and mortality of 1.04%.

The daily incidence and deaths were as follows: East Godavari (853 and 3), Prakasam (666 and 2), West Godavari (513 and 2), Guntur (444 and 2), Nellore (365 and 2), Anantapur (271 and 4), Kadapa (231 and 5), Chittoor (224 and 5), Krishna (179 and 7), Srikakulam (157 and 1), Visakhapatnam (138 and 4), Vizianagaram (129 and 1) and Kurnool (86 and 0). The district tallies were: East Godavari (1,01,638), West Godavari (70,646), Chittoor (65,585), Anantapur (59,005), Guntur (57,232), Kurnool (57,158), Nellore (54,629), Prakasam (51,567), Visakhapatnam (51,187), Kadapa (45,687), Srikakulam (40,666), Vizianagaram (36,252) and Krishna (29,365).

Karnataka on Monday reported 7,051 new cases and 84 deaths.

Bengaluru Urban reported 2,189 cases taking the city tally to 2,52,229. With 34 deaths from Bengaluru, the toll rose to 3,101. The government reported 67,303 tests including 25,770 rapid antigen tests.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Bengaluru bureaus)