Coronavirus: With 44 new deaths, Maharashtra crosses 1,000 fatalities; case tally soars to 27,524

The number of new COVID-19 cases and fatalities continued to rise in Maharashtra with the State’s death toll touching 1,012 on Thursday. Continuing the trend over the last week of over 1,400 new cases everyday, the State saw 1,602 cases, taking the total to 27,524.

State Health Department officials said as many as 512 persons were discharged, taking the cumulative number of persons discharged till date to 6,059. The number of active cases (excluding discharged and deaths) stood at 20,441.

As per figures, 25 of the fatalities were reported from Mumbai city, taking the city’s death toll to 621, while Navi Mumbai reported as many as 10 fatalities to take its death toll to 14.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said that Navi Mumbai fatalities were not deaths recorded in a single day but were from a month-long period from April 14 to May 14.

Pune district, according to State Health Department figures, reported five deaths to take its death toll to 175. However, district authorities said that the figure had risen to 178.

Two deaths each were reported from Aurangabad city to take the district’s toll to 19. However, district authorities said one more death had been recorded and that the toll stood at 20. One death each was reported from Panvel and Kalyan-Dombivli.

“77% of the deaths reported today had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said Dr. Awate.

Of the new cases, Mumbai city reported 991 new cases as the city's cumulative tally touched 16,738.

The tally in Pune district has risen to 1,305 with the district reporting at least 136 new cases, officials said.

Besides Mumbai and Pune, the other sharp spike in cases came from parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with Thane reporting 102 new cases to touch 1,381, while Navi Mumbai reported 95 new cases to reach a total 1,113.

Malegaon in Nashik district, the major virus hotbed in north Maharashtra, reported a surge of 32 new cases as the city’s tally soared to 649.

Till date, 2,40,145 samples have been tested in Maharashtra of which 2,12,621(more than 90%) have returned negative while 27,524 have tested positive.

“There are 1,512 active containment zones in the state currently. Presently, 3,15,686 people across the State were in home quarantine and 15,465 persons were in institutional quarantine facilities,” said Dr. Awate.