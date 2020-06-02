Coronavirus | With 2,361 new cases, Maharashtra’s total case tally breaches 70,000 mark

Pune:

Maharashtra’s recovery rate now stands at 43%, says State Surveillance Officer

Maharashtra’s total case tally crossed the 70,000 mark with 2,361 new COVID-19 cases reported across the State on Monday to take the cumulative tally to 70,013, while 76 new fatalities saw the total death toll rise to 2,362.

However, of the total cases, the number of active positive ones was only 37,534, with as many as 779 patients being discharged today to take the total recoveries till date to 30,108, said State Health Department officials.

Maharashtra’s recovery rate now stands at 43%, said State Surveillance Officer, Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Mumbai’s total case tally breached 41,000 to reach 41,099, with the city reporting 1,413 — more than 60% — of the new cases reported in the State today. Of the city’s total tally, a little more than half — 22,789 — were active ones.

As many as 40 of the new deaths reported today were from Mumbai to take the city’s total death toll to 1,319.

Nine fatalities each were reported from Pune district to take its death toll to 338. Six deaths each from the Navi Mumbai and the Mira-Bhayander areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) took their respective death counts to 67 and 20, respectively.

Fatalities were also reported from Vasai-Virar, Raigad, Aurangabad, Nashik and Beed among other parts of the State.

“Of the total deaths reported today, 54 occurred in the last couple of days, while the remaining fatalities are from the period between May 14 and May 28. 67% of the deaths reported had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said Dr. Awate, adding that the State’s mortality rate due to infections stood at 3.37% (higher than the country’s rate of 2.86%).

Pune district’s case tally, as per State Health Department figures, has risen to 8,045, with the district reporting more than 250 new cases today.

Besides Mumbai, the surge in fresh cases in Thane in the MMR continued unabated, with 168 new COVID-19 cases taking the district’s total tally to 4,654. Navi Mumbai reported 56 new cases as its total tally reached 2,729.

“Till date, of a total 4,71,573 laboratory samples, 70,013 have tested positive, with around 8,000 samples across the State tested today [Monday],” Dr. Awate said.

He further informed that presently, 5,67,552 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 36,189 were in institutional quarantine facilities. There are 3,294 active containment zones in the State currently, said Dr. Awate.