Coronavirus | Will back government in fight against virus, says Congress

CPI(M), Trinamool criticise speech as short on specifics.

Moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on COCID-19 on Thursday, the Congress said it would support “every initiative of the government to fight coronavirus”.

The party also offered some specific suggestions, including getting ready for a complete lockdown if India faces community transmission.

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader Ajay Maken said: “We will fully back the government’s efforts...”

Health workers and other workers exposed to high risk areas such as airports, and quarantine centres should be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) such as PPE kits, masks, sanitizers among others, the Congress leader said.

Mr. Maken also said the government should increase the number of containment or isolation centres, number of beds in intensive care units, respiratory devices among others.

While Mr. Modi talked of a Janata curfew, the Congress said the government should prepare in advance to deal with a situation such as a complete lockdown.

The Congress also urged the government to pay special attention to slum clusters with very heavy population density and little scope for social distancing.

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who has been demanding a partial lockdown, tweeted his support.

“In effect, the PM has asked the people to wage the war against COVID with moral armaments. We shall do so on Sunday and in the following days I have the feeling that the PM will come back in the next few days to announce tougher social and economic measures,” Mr. Chidamabaram said.

The CPI (M) and Trinamool, however, were critical of the Prime Minister's speech.

“It is unfortunate that the PM has not spelt out in his much advertised address, anything about the government’s preparation and actions taken to help people fight the pandemic,” CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet.

However, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the PM did not talk about the government’s preparations. “Apart from the symbolism that PM proposed, what is the govt doing to mitigate the crisis faced by the majority of India that cannot ‘work from home’ and survive on their daily earnings?” he asked.

Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien called Mr. Modi’s speech high on gimmicks.

“Parliament in session. Isn’t this ‘temple of democracy’ hallowed enough to address the nation from? Or a pre-recorded video message? CMs were watching on TV. Chronology? Announce today. Talk to CMs tomorrow. Cooperative federalism? High on gimmicks ? Low on solutions,” Mr O’ Brien said in a series of tweets.

The Trinamool leader added the Opposition parties were looking forward to hearing about preventing measures, funds to fight the virus.