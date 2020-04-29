Coronavirus | West Bengal to continue lockdown till end of May

The West Bengal government will continue the lockdown till the end of May, but will allow small shops and selective sectors to resume business from Monday in the green zone. The government will shut down any of those establishments in case of a spike in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

While 33 positive cases are reported in the last 24 hours, the testing numbers have gone up. A total of 1,397 persons have been tested in last 24 hours, while 119 patients are discharged, the State administration noted.

Without specifying any date, Ms. Banerjee said lockdown would continue in Bengal for another month, with limited relief to certain sectors. She listed the sectors in a press conference.

“Small neighbourhood shops for both essential and non-essential items, stand-alone electronic goods sellers but not big markets, stationery stores, paint shops, mobile and battery charging points, hardware, laundry and shops selling cigarettes or beetle leaf… tea shops will sell tea [leafs] but no casual chatting sitting in tea shops is allowed,” the Chief Minister said.

Construction gets nod

Industries such as construction will be allowed in the green zone “provided they follow lockdown protocol.” The activity of Public Health Engineering (PHE) to be encouraged, while self-help groups (SHGs) will be engaged to make masks. This was one of the many suggestions made by the doctors’ associations to the Chief Minister at Tuesday’s meeting.

“Since unemployment will be on the rise, with a growing demand of masks, we requested the Chief Minister if SHGs can be engaged to make masks. A protocol for mask making can be made,” said Rejaul Karim, a doctor who attended the meeting.

Doctors’ plea

The doctors asked for “more and sterilised PPEs,” separate treatment facility for health workers, ensuring opening of private facilities in the green zone.

“Globally, epidemic identification and forecast research institutes work throughout the year to study viruses. The Indian Council of Medical Research [ICMR] has been doing it, perhaps we need one for the State and the Chief Minister was informed. She agreed to the idea on the face of it,” said Dr Karim.

On Wednesday, Ms. Banerjee said that nearly half of 45 jute mills were allowed to operate and 25% of tea garden workers were back to work. She said that from next Monday, buses and taxis would be allowed to operate in the green zone “without plying between districts.”

“In addition, 51 private hospitals are being asked to treat patients without fee. The government will bear the cost,” Ms. Banerjee said. However, the list of such hospitals is yet to be made public. The State has set up a task force to “examine and evaluate a six-monthly ₹1.52 lakh crore economic rehabilitation plan,” she said.

Attacks BJP

Ms. Banerjee targeted the BJP for “spreading fake news.”

“The attempt is to ensure that the total State machinery can be engaged to counter the false campaign run by the BJP. They are finding tiny loopholes in the functioning of the government — and there will always be small loopholes as this is a massive crisis — and blowing it up, to keep the government busy.

“Like without any investigation, they made the dead body in a hospital go viral. There are dead bodies in hospitals, in mortuaries, and that does not indicate anything. A section of media is picking these inputs routinely. Please do not turn people hostile against us, this is not the time to score political brownies…do it when there is an election,” Ms. Banerjee said.

‘Truth exposed’

On Ms. Banerjee’s comment about the BJP’s approach to “fish in the muddy water,” party president Dilip Ghosh said the State administration was failing at every point and thus blaming the Opposition and the media.

“The truth is getting exposed. Media is being stopped from narrating facts… but even then videos captured using mobile phones are exposing the truth. The news organisations are being threatened…

“None of the helplines are working, ration and food is being distributed among Trinamool Congress cadres, the scheme for migrant workers not functioning properly,” said Mr. Ghosh. He sought another all-party meeting.