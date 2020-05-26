Coronavirus | We will stay ahead of pandemic and restore livelihood activities: Odisha Chief Minister

Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik. File

BHUBANESWAR

26 May 2020 20:02 IST

People’s sacrifice inspiration for us to run the extra mile in discharging our duty: Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said his government will continue with its efforts to stay ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic and restore economic and livelihood activities.

“Two months into lockdown, we have learnt much in terms of science, social and administration. We must re-strategise to stay ahead and at the same time bring normalcy in economic and livelihood activities,” said Mr. Patnaik after a review meeting.

Observing that social distancing is not social boycotting, Mr. Patnaik said vulnerable population such as the elderly and those with co-morbidities need extra care. “We will plan a fortnight of serious awareness creation coupled with strict action,” he said in a series of tweets.

Appreciating the work done at the temporary medical centres (TMCs) at the gram panchayat level in containing the spread of the virus, Mr. Patnaik said 95% of the positive cases were from quarantine centres. “This shows the robustness of our systems and I appreciate all for working day and night towards our fight against COVID-19,” he added.

On Tuesday, 79 positive cases were detected in districts taking the total to 1,517. While 71 of them were detected in quarantine centres, the rest were from the local community.

The number of recoveries stood at 733 with discharge of 84 persons. The number of active cases stood at 777 while the death toll remained seven.

Mr. Patnaik also appreciated the work of all those who handled the pandemic and cyclone Amphan simultaneously and restored road connectivity in 24 hours and power connectivity in 48 hours.

“The people of the State have sacrificed much in all these and cooperated completely with the government. Their sacrifice is the inspiration for us to run the extra mile in discharging our duty.”

Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy said all efforts are being made to facilitate quarantine of the people returning from other States.

Giving details of the preparedness, Mr. Tripathy said community participation to ensure institutional quarantine has proved beneficial.

Stating that nearly more than one lakh returnees had completed quarantine and gone home so far, Mr. Tripathy said those without symptoms are being kept at the TMCs and those with symptoms at special care centres.

Similarly, adequate number of quarantine facilities have also been created in the urban areas, he said. Those opting for home quarantine are also being kept under surveillance by involving the community.