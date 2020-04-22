Coronavirus: We have shared up-to-date reports with Central team, says Bengal govt.

A day after the Centre accused the West Bengal government of obstructing the visit of a Central team to the State to take stock of the COVID-19 situation, the State government said that “up-to-date” reports have been shared with the team and “it is not a fact” that there was no cooperation.

Responding to a letter by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Chief Secretary of West Bengal Rajiva Sinha said in a letter that the Central team met him twice and he has shared up-to-date reports with them. “The teams arrived without any prior consultation, so there was no opportunity to provide logistic help, neither did they ask for any help,” Mr. Sinha’s letter said.

The letter added that the teams were visiting various places for making on-the-spot assessment and assured the implementation of the Disaster Management Act (DM Act), and the directions of the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs had said that the two Central teams to Kolkata and Jalpaiguri have not been provided with the requisite cooperation by the State and local authorities and it amounted to obstruction in implementation of orders issued under the DM Act.

“It was informed that they have been specifically restrained from making any visits, interacting with health professionals, and assessing the ground-level situation. This amounts to obstructing the implementation of the orders issued by the Central government under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and equally binding directions of the Supreme Court,” Mr. Bhalla had said in the letter.

The teams were deputed under the authority conferred on the Central government under Section 35 of the DM Act.