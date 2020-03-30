Coronavirus | Vistara passenger tests positive after Mumbai-Goa flight

NEW DELHI A passenger who took a Vistara flight on March 22 tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa, following which the local health department has appealed to the public to report themselves to the helpline or to the nearest health centre.
The said passenger travelled on March 22 from Mumbai to Goa after returning from New York, according to the Directorate of Health Service. The traveler tested positive on Sunday.
The DHS has issued a public appeal request to all passengers on the Vistara flight to report on Helpline 104 or 0832-2421810 or 2225538 or report to the nearest health centre.
“We have provided all relevant information to the authorities for contact tracing. Staff who had operated the flight or come in contact with the passengers have been asked to self quarantine,” a Vistara spokesperson said in a statement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.