Coronavirus | Vistara passenger tests positive after Mumbai-Goa flight

NEW DELHI A passenger who took a Vistara flight on March 22 tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa, following which the local health department has appealed to the public to report themselves to the helpline or to the nearest health centre.

The said passenger travelled on March 22 from Mumbai to Goa after returning from New York, according to the Directorate of Health Service. The traveler tested positive on Sunday.

The DHS has issued a public appeal request to all passengers on the Vistara flight to report on Helpline 104 or 0832-2421810 or 2225538 or report to the nearest health centre.

“We have provided all relevant information to the authorities for contact tracing. Staff who had operated the flight or come in contact with the passengers have been asked to self quarantine,” a Vistara spokesperson said in a statement.