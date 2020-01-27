National

Coronavirus: Vigil strengthened at India-Nepal border

Outbreak of novel coronavirus-2019 has killed more than 50 people so far and has its epicentre in China's Wuhan city which has been locked down in a rapidly expanding quarantine effort.

After one confirmed case of coronavirus in Nepal, India has on Monday said that it has “strengthened vigil at Panitanki (West Bengal) entry point from Nepal.”

“We are on high vigil in districts bordering Nepal. Health teams have been deployed at BOP [Border Outpost] with Nepal at Jhulaghat and Jauljibi, Dist. Pithoragarh,” added a senior Health Ministry official.

In India as on Sunday a total of 29,707 passengers from 137 flights screened and India has remained coronavirus free so far.

“Current estimates of the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) show an incubation period range from 2-10 days. These estimates will be refined as more data become available. We are constantly in touch with World Health Organisation to tackle the evolving situation,” said a Health Ministry official.

Jan 27, 2020

