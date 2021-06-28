Coronavirus | 1.64 million vaccine doses administered on Sunday

CHENNAI

28 June 2021 03:53 IST

Rajasthan records highest number of vaccinations.

India administered 1.64 million new doses of COVID-19 vaccines until 9 p.m. on Sunday. Rajasthan recorded the highest number of vaccinations (0.24 million) followed by Gujarat (0.22 million) and Chhattisgarh (0.17 million).

Between June 1 and 26, 4.06 million doses were administered daily in India on average.

At the current rate, a total of 1,089.10 million doses can be administered by December 31, 2021, which is around 791 million doses less than those required to fully vaccinate all adults (1,880.37 million doses).

To fully inoculate all adults by the end of this year, 8.25 million doses need to be given daily on average in the country.

About 28.1% of adults in India, 59.3% of those aged above 45, and 66.6% of people aged above 60, were administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, until 8.30 p.m. on Sunday.

While 19.4% of the country’s population has received at least one dose, only 4.1% are fully vaccinated. The figures are based on the estimated population in 2021.

45,217 new cases

India recorded 45,217 new COVID-19 cases until 8.45 p.m. on Sunday, taking the cumulative caseload to 3,02,77,659. As many as 958 new deaths were also registered taking the tally to 3,96,741.

Kerala reported 10,905 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (9,974) and Tamil Nadu (5,127). Maharashtra recorded 405 new fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu (91) and Karnataka (89). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports.