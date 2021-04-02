Coronavirus | Vaccination opens for 45 years and above under third phase

NEW DELHI

02 April 2021 01:40 IST

Cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country crosses 6.75 crore

On the first day of the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination, open for 45 years and above, a total of over 17 lakh vaccine doses have been given, said a statement by the Health Ministry on Thursday.

The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 6.75 crore on Thursday, it said. A total of 6,75,36,392 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 8 p.m.

They include 88,48,558 Health Care Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 52,63,108 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 93,99,776 Frontline Workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 39,18,646 FLWs (second dose).

A total of 17,47,094 vaccine doses have been given till 8 p.m. on Thursday, the 65th day of nationwide vaccination. Out of them, 16,20,746 were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,26,348 beneficiaries received the second dose, as per the provisional report.