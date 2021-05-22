Coronavirus | Extend workplace vaccination to dependents, family members: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI:

The Centre on Saturday said that the vaccination drive at workplaces could be extended to all employees as well as their dependents and family members.

A communication issued by Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary, National Health Mission, Health Ministry, noted that, “Covid-19 vaccination at Workplace (Govt & Private) COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) may be extended to all employees of the workplace.”

The notification further added, “The family members and dependents of the workers, as defined by the respective employers, can also be covered with COVID-19 vaccination at the Industrial CVCs and Workplace CVCs.”

The letter added that for vaccinating beneficiaries in industrial and private CVCs, the vaccine doses would have to be procured by private hospitals with which the employers tie up for the inoculation drive.

“In case of government vaccination centres, beneficiaries who are 45 years old or above are eligible to get the jab for free from the among the doses supplied by the Centre to the States and UTs,” the notification said.

Those in the age group of 18 to 44 years should be vaccinated from the doses procured by the respective State and Union Territory governments directly from the manufacturers.