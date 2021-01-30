Coronavirus | Uttarakhand updates COVID-19 SOP, allows all activities outside containment zones with some conditions

Dehradun

30 January 2021 16:21 IST

The guidelines issued by MoHFW to regulate crowd in market places shall be strictly enforced by the district administration, it added.

All activities, subject to some conditions, have been permitted outside coronavirus containment zones from February 1 in Uttarakhand, as per the latest State government guidelines, which also lifted restrictions on interstate and intrastate movement of people and goods including on cross land-border trade with neighbouring countries under treaties.

No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements, the Standard Operating Procedure issued on January 29 by Chief Secretary Om Prakash said.

However, a separate set of guidelines on preventive measures against COVID-19 during the forthcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar will be issued based on the SOP formulated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare later, it said.

Advertising

Advertising

District administrations have been asked to take all necessary measures to promote COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and ensure wearing of face masks, besides observing hand hygiene and social distancing.

They have also been asked to impose fines on people who refuse to wear masks in public places Observance and enforcement of social distancing in crowded places, especially in markets, weekly bazaars and public transport, is critical for containing the spread of the infection, the SOP said.

The guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to regulate crowd in market places shall be strictly enforced by the district administration, it added.

Containment Zones, if required, shall be carefully demarcated by district authorities at the micro level, taking into consideration the guidelines prescribed by the MoHFW, as per the SOP.

Within the demarcated Containment Zones, containment measures as prescribed by MoHFW shall be scrupulously followed, it said.

All activities have been permitted outside containment zones from February 1, according to the SOP. However, social/religious/sports/entertainment/educational/cultural/religious gatherings are subject to SOP of the Government of India and District Administration, it said.

Rules to be followed by cinema halls and theatres will also be subject to a revised SOP to be issued by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in consultation with MHA, the guidelines said.

The operation of swimming pools will also be subject to a revised SOP to be issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MoYA&S) in consultation with Ministry of Home Affairs, they said.

The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities including movement by passenger trains, air travel, schools, higher educational institutions, hotels and restaurants, shopping malls, multiplexes and entertainment parks, yoga centres and gymnasiums, it said.