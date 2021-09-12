Coronavirus updates | India recorded 28,591 new COVID-19 cases and 338 deaths in the past 24 hours

12 September 2021 09:36 IST

India saw a single-day rise of 28,591 coronavirus infections, taking the overall tally to 3,32,36,921, while active cases declined by nearly 6,600 in a day to stand at 3,84,921, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on September 12.

The death toll climbed to 4,42,655 with 338 daily fatalities reported September 12, according to the data released at 8 a.m.

The active cases have declined to 3,84,921, constituting 1.16% of the total infections, while the COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.51%, the health ministry said. The number of active cases declined by 6,595 in a span of 24 hours, it said.

Here are the latest developments:

Delhi

Delhi reported no one new COVID-19 death in 24 hours for the fourth consecutive day and the total number of deaths stood at 25,083, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on September 11.

Also, 35 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,38,211. A total of 74,540 tests were done in a day and that test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.05%.

Of the total cases, 14,12,716 people have recovered and there are only 412 active cases.

Andhra Pradesh

Total recoveries inching closer to 20 lakh in A.P.

The State reported 17 more deaths due to COVID and 1,145 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. It was the highest single-day toll in the past 11 days.

The cumulative tally and toll increased to 20,28,795 and 13,987 respectively. The number of active cases has again crossed the fifteen thousand mark and reached 15,157.

The total recoveries stand at 19,99,651 including the 1,090 recoveries in the past day. The recovery rate stands at 98.56%. In the past day, 49,581 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 2.31% while the overall positivity rate of the 2.72 crore samples tested was 7.44%. - Reuters

New Zealand

New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows

New Zealand has purchased 500,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from Denmark, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on September 12, as the country struggles with a cluster of infections in its largest city.

New Zealand, which reported 20 locally acquired COVID-19 cases in Auckland on September 12, said the vaccines will arrive within days. The latest outbreak now totals 599 infections since the first case was detected in late August.

"There is now more than enough vaccine in the country to vaccinate at the world leading rates we were hitting earlier in the month, and I strongly encourage every New Zealander not yet vaccinated to do so as soon as possible," Ms. Ardern said in an e-mailed statement. - Reuters

Greece

Anti COVID vaccine protesters clash with police in Greece

Greek police fired tear gas and water canon on September 11 to break up a demonstration of thousands of people protesting against mandatory coronavirus vaccinations.

Authorities said protesters hurled flares at police in Greece's second-biggest city of Thessaloniki, who blocked them from trying to reach the area where Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was due to deliver his annual economic address. The annual speech typically attracts crowds of demonstrators, and police estimated more than 15,000 people, including labour unions, took part in the demonstrations on issues ranging from economic policy to COVID-19 vaccines.

Protests against COVID-19 vaccinations began in July after the government announced the mandatory inoculation of health care workers and nursing home staff. Authorities have suggested vaccines could become obligatory for other groups too, such as teachers. - Reuters

Australia

Australia's third most populous state avoids COVID-19 lockdown

Queensland, Australia's third most populous State, said on September 12 it does not need to order a lockdown after it detected zero COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours. The State on September 11 reported five cases of COVID-19, with state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warning that a lockdown could be needed to stop the spread of the virus.

However, the state said testing had yet to detect any further cases, avoiding the need such a measure.

"We're not out of the woods yet, but this is the best result we could have hoped for at this point in the outbreak," Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles told reporters in Brisbane. - Reuters