Coronavirus updates | Over 110.18 crore COVID vaccine doses administered in India so far, says Govt.

11 November 2021 07:55 IST

Ninety-six countries have agreed to mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates with India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 110.18 crore on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said.

More than 52 lakh (52,28,589) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, it said.

Here are the latest updates:

BELGIUM

Belgium plans COVID-19 booster shot for all

Belgian authorities said on Wednesday they approved plans to have a COVID-19 booster shot for all who would want one.

Health ministers from the nation's different regions said that on top of the booster shots for health professionals and the over-65 age group which are already being administered, it will start preparing a booster vaccination campaign for those younger. - AP

RUSSIA

In Russia, 83% of COVID hospital beds are filled amid surge

Nearly 83 per cent of hospital beds designated for COVID-19 patients are filled, Russian authorities said Wednesday, as daily tallies of new infections and deaths remain at all-time highs.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told a government meeting Wednesday that 82.8 per cent of 301,500 hospital beds reserved for coronavirus patients were filled as of Tuesday morning. - AP

NATIONAL

96 countries have agreed to mutual acceptance of COVID vaccination certificates with India, says Mandaviya

The government continues to be in communication with the rest of the world so that beneficiaries of the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination programme are accepted and recognised, thereby easing travel for education, business and tourism purposes, Mr. Mandaviya said in a statement.

