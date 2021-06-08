Coronavirus live | COVID-19 count in India dips below one lakh after over two months

Kin and healthcare workers outside LNJP Hospital with a COVID patient in the city.

08 June 2021 09:31 IST

High vaccination rates can help reduce risk of variants, says WHO

A top World Health Organisation official estimated on Monday that COVID-19 vaccination coverage of at least 80% is needed to significantly lower the risk that “imported” coronavirus cases like those linked to new variants could spawn a cluster or a wider outbreak.

Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO's emergencies chief, told a news conference that ultimately, “high levels of vaccination coverage are the way out of this pandemic.” Many rich countries have been moving to vaccinate teenagers and children — who have lower risk of more dangerous cases of COVID-19 than the elderly or people with comorbidities — even as those same countries face pressure to share vaccines with poorer ones that lack them.

COVID-19 count in India dips below one lakh after over two months

India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus infections after a gap of 63 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 4.62%, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A single day rise of 86,498 cases were registered, the lowest in 66 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,89,96,473. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,51,309 with 2,123 daily deaths, the lowest in around 47 days, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed. A total of 81,466 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on April 2.

Also, 18,73,485 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 36,82,07,596.

The daily positivity rate has dropped to 4.62%. It has been less than 10% for 15 consecutive days, the ministry said. - PTI

COVID nails: these changes to your fingernails may show you’ve had coronavirus

The main signs of COVID-19 are fever, a cough, fatigue and a loss of your sense of taste and smell. Signs of COVID-19 in the skin have been noted too. But there’s another part of the body where the virus appears to have an impact: the fingernails.

Following a COVID-19 infection, for a small number of patients the fingernails appear discoloured or misshapen a number of weeks later – a phenomenon that’s been dubbed “COVID nails”.

One symptom is a red half-moon pattern that forms a convex band over the white area at the base of fingernails. This seems to present earlier than other COVID-related nail complaints, with patients noticing it less than two weeks after being diagnosed. Multiple cases have been reported – but not many.

Red half-moon nail patterns like this are generally rare, and previously haven’t been seen so close to the nail base. So having this pattern appear like this could exclusively be an indication of a COVID-19 infection. - AP

Canada

Canada prepares to ease quarantine rules for vaccinated travellers

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is preparing to ease border restrictions for travellers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Canada is making plans to loosen the current 14-day isolation period for travellers who have received two vaccine doses, Bloomberg reported. Travellers entering Canada would still be tested for the coronavirus and may be required to quarantine for a shorter period, according to the report.

Separately, Politico reported late on Monday that Canada was eyeing the date of June 22 to begin loosening restrictions at the U.S. border. - Reuters

Kids 5 and up get shots in tests for COVID vaccine

Children held stuffed animals, played under chairs and a few cried at Ochsner Medical Center, just outside New Orleans as tests of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine started on Monday in Louisiana for children ages 5 through 11.

Their temperature and blood pressure were checked, their noses swabbed and their blood drawn for tests. Finally, they got a shot of either the vaccine or a placebo.

Families won't know for six months whether their children actually were vaccinated. At that point, children who didn't get the vaccine will have the chance to do so.

The Pfizer vaccine was approved May 10 for children aged 12-15. - AP