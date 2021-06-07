Coronavirus updates | Door-to-door drive to vaccinate all above 45 in Delhi: Kejriwal

More than a quarter of world's daily deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday were recorded in India. India recorded 2,970 average daily fatalities on June 5, which amounted to 28% of worldwide toll. The two other countries with the highest daily death count after India were Brazil (1,639) and Mexico (758).

However, India’s average daily test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continued to decline. It was 4.2% on June 5 compared to 9.4% recorded a week before.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Tamil Nadu

TN e-registration site crashes due to heavy traffic, residents inconvenienced

Hundreds of residents of Chennai and elsewhere, who were attempting to get the mandatory e-registration to travel within the city, were left fuming on Monday as the portal crashed.

Several commuters complained about the difficulties in getting the e-registration for travelling in autorickshaw or taxis to their offices, and for other personal purposes, as they were unable to get the OTP for getting through the eregister.tnega.org portal on Monday. Commuters also rued the lack of clarity in the issuing of e-registrations for purposes other than medical and other emergencies.

Karnataka

Mysore varsity develops rapid COVID-19 test kit

The University of Mysore, in association with a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, has designed a rapid COVID-19 detection kit.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Monday, former Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore, K.S. Rangappa, and Vice-Chancellor G. Hemanth Kumar said the kit has been developed in association with Lorven Biologics Private Limited.





Lakshadweep

Complete lockdown in Lakshadweep to continue for seven more days

The Lakshadweep island administration has said that the complete lockdown on Kavaratti, Androth, Kalpeni, Amini, Minicoy and Bitra islands would continue for seven more days from June 7, in view of the test high positivity rate on the islands.

In an order issued on Monday, District Collector S. Asker Ali said shops and establishments selling groceries, vegetables and other essential commodities would be allowed to open between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. with prior permission from the District Collector in Kavaratti and from Deputy Collector/block development officers or the authorised officers for Androth, Kalpeni, Amini, Minicoy and Bitra islands. Shops and establishments should open adhering to the COVID-19 protocol, said the order.

Maharashtra

Mumbai unlocks: Restaurants, gyms reopen after two months

Restaurants, gyms, salons, public grounds and other commercial establishments reopened after nearly two months on June 7 in Mumbai, which falls in level-3 of the Maharashtra government’s five-level ‘unlock plan’.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) appealed to citizens not to let their guard down and follow all precautions to check the spread of COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu

TN CM sanctions ₹25 crore for medicines for mucormycosis, essentials

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has ordered the using of ₹25 crore from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) towards procuring essential medicines, including those used to treat patients with mucormycosis.

As of Monday, contributions of about ₹280.20 crore have been received by the CMPRF, following an appeal issued by Mr. Stalin asking for support for the State to fight COVID-19, an official release said.

Andhra Pradesh

Procedure to obtain black fungus medicine in A.P. time consuming

At a time when cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) are on the rise, lack of clarity on the procedure to obtain the vital injections and tablets required to treat the deadly infection, is proving costly.

The government placed stocks of Amphotericin-B and Posaconazole injections and tablets at stores maintained by Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC). It released order number 123 detailing the procedure to obtain the injections and tablets from APMSIDC considering the short supply of drugs and to avoid blackmarketing.

New Delhi

Door-to-door drive to vaccinate 45+ category in Delhi: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 7 announced a pan-city vaccination drive aimed at ensuring that the capital’s entire population of citizens aged above 45 received its first dose over the coming four weeks.

Highlights from his speech:

"A special drive for the vaccination of those in the 45+ category is being launched in the city today. Our objective is to vaccinate that the entire population of that category in Delhi in the coming four weeks

"As part of this, the government will go door to door and encourage citizens to go to their local polling booth to get vaccinated. This will be carried out in 70 civic wards in the city per week in rotation.

"A team will go to each home and give slots to those eligible for vaccination. It will also try to encourage the hesitant citizens to get vaccinated.

"E-rickshaws will be arranged to pick up such eligible citizens from their homes and take them to the vaccination centre.

"As and when we get enough doses for the 18-44 category, we will invite citizens for vaccination in a similar manner and ensure that this category is vaccinated within two months." — Jatin Anand

New Delhi

AIIMS Delhi starts screening of children for Covaxin trials

The screening of children for trial of Covaxin, India’s first indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine, among those aged between 2 and 18 started at the AIIMS in New Delhi on June 7.

The trial on children has already started at AIIMS Patna to see if the Bharat Biotech jab is suitable for children. Participants would be given the vaccine after their screening report comes. — PTI

More States announce easing of COVID-induced curbs from Monday

Haryana and Sikkim were the latest to extend lockdown from Monday but have eased the curbs like several other States including Maharashtra that have announced cautious steps towards restarting or scaling up activities after over a month following a decline in COVID cases.

In June, several States and Union Territories have begun easing the lockdown restrictions which they first started imposing in mid-April as the second COVID wave hit the country, but the Centre has cautioned that the unlock process has to be slow and that COVID-appropriate behaviour needs to be strictly followed.

“Whatever we know from possible scenarios presented by eminent people, it (COVID) will decline and June will be much much more better but the concerns are when we open up, how do we behave because the virus has not gone anywhere,” NITI Aayog member (Health) V.K. Paul had said last week. - PTI

More anti-bodies produced by Covishield than Covaxin, says study

Two doses of Covishield vaccine produced more antibodies than Covaxin doses, but there were relatively fewer instances of ‘breakthrough infections’ after the latter, reports a study of healthcare workers (HCW) in India.

The study is being peer-reviewed and has been submitted to a journal but appears as a preprint in MedrXiv, an online repository, and is among the few studies of the real-world effectiveness of vaccination in India.

The study, by a collective of doctors, shows that none of the participants, who were also all doctors and got both doses of vaccines, were ill and only about 6% tested positive at different points of the vaccination schedule. While both vaccines were protective, there were differences in the protection accorded by a single dose of the vaccines.

Due to the shortage, it’s easier for people to get a single dose rather than both doses — given that the recommended gap has been extended to as many as 12 weeks for Covishield.

Delhi

Delhi Metro resumes services after nearly 3 weeks

The Delhi Metro resumed services on Monday after a hiatus of nearly three weeks in view of the improved Covid situation in the national capital, but with 50% seating capacity and no provision for standing travel for commuters, officials said.

On Monday, trains begun plying, with the scheduled starting time for services being 6 am.

"Only half of the available trains will be inducted into service with a frequency ranging from nearly five to 15 minutes on different lines," a DMRC official had said on Sunday.