Coronavirus live: Record U.S. deaths come on day of Capitol attack

India's current COVID-19 caseload exceeds 1.04 crore while the death toll has crossed 1.5 lakh.

India has recorded a single-day rise of 18,139 cases and 234 fatalities, pushing the country's COVID-19 caseload to 1,04,13,417 and death toll to 1,50,570, according to the Health ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 2,25,449 while 1,00,37,398 people have recovered from the disease so far, it added in its daily release.

Centre ready to pay vaccination cost in 1st phase: Maha health minister

Maharashtra public health minister Rajesh Tope said the Centre has agreed to bear the cost of coronavirus vaccination in the first phase where some eight lakh health workers in the State will get the jab.

"I had a video conference with union public health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan where I demanded that the Centre bear the cost of vaccination including operational expenses," Mr. Tope said in a video message.

Mr. Vardhan assured that the Centre will foot the bill for the vaccination in the first phase but did not say anthing specific about later phases, Mr. Tope said. - PTI

Record U.S. deaths come on day of Capitol attack

The U.S. registered its highest deaths yet from the coronavirus on the very day the mob attack on the Capitol laid bare some of the same, deep political divisions that have hampered the battle against the pandemic.

The virus is surging in virtually every State. California is particularly hard hit, with skyrocketing deaths and infections threatening to force hospitals to ration care. The same day that supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, the nation recorded nearly 3,900 deaths. Mr. Trump and his followers have resisted efforts to social distance or wear masks to slow the spread.

According to data through January 6 from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. rose over the past two weeks from 2,668.7 on December 23 to 2,686.4 on January 6.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. stands at 361,453. - AP