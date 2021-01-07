Coronavirus live: India reports 20,346 new cases, 222 deaths; recoveries cross 1 crore-mark

File photo for representation

07 January 2021 10:54 IST

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,03,95,278 with 20,346 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of recoveries surpassed one crore, according to data updated by the Union health ministry on Thursday.

The death toll increased to 1,50,336 as 222 people succumbed to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are live updates:

Tamil Nadu

T.N. Minister R. Kamaraj tests positive for COVID-19

Tamil Nadu Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Kamaraj has tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to MIOT Hospitals for observation on January 5.

His CT scan was normal and he was asymptomatic. He was comfortable in room air and did not require any supplemental oxygen. He would be discharged shortly, the hospital said in a medical bulletin on January 7. — Special Correspondent

New Delhi

India reports 20,346 COVID-19 cases, 222 fatalities

Narendra Modi briefs Angela Merkel on vaccine status

India will deploy its ability to combat the pandemic across the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday. The two leaders interacted via video conference, and Mr. Modi described the discussion as fruitful.

“The Prime Minister briefed Chancellor Merkel on the developments in India with regard to vaccine development and assured her of the commitment to deploy its capacities for the benefit of the world,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Kerala

Kerala Assembly session to begin as per COVID protocol on January 8

The 22nd and final session of the 14th Kerala Legislative Assembly scheduled from January 8 will be held in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will make the customary policy address of the government on the opening day of the session. Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac will present his 12th Budget and the final Budget of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government on January 15. Detailed guidelines have been issued by Legislature Secretary S.V. Unnikrishnan Nair to ensure that all who step into the Legislative Assembly premises follow the COVID-19 protocol and guidelines.

