Coronavirus live: Vaccine trial run starts across the country

States and Union Territories across the country are conducting a dry run of the coronavirus vaccination process today. It is being held in 116 districts across 259 sites, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The dry run will exercise end to end testing of COVID-19 vaccination process and will include planning and preparations for vaccine introduction and primarily, the testing of CoWIN (COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network).

India

COVID vaccine trial run starts across the country

Dry run for COVID19 vaccine administration is being conducted in all States and Union Territories in 116 districts across 259 sites on Saturday, said the Health Ministry. It added that the objective of the drive is to gear up for the roll out of COVID19 vaccine across the country.

The run will also assess operational feasibility in the use of Co-WIN application in field environment, to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges and guide way forward prior to actual implementation.

“This is also expected to give confidence to programme managers at various levels,” said the Ministry. The planning for the vaccine introduction will be as per the Operational Guidelines issued by the Ministry on December 20, 2020.



For each of the three Session Sites, the concerned Medical Officer In-charge will identify 25 test beneficiaries (healthcare workers).

States and UTs have been asked to ensure that the data of these beneficiaries are uploaded in Co-WIN. These beneficiaries will also be available at the session site for the dry run. - Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Chennai

When timely care saved two COVID-19 patients at RGGGH

With pneumothorax being one of the complications in COVID-19, timely intervention by doctors saved two patients at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

One of them, a 45-year-old man, was discharged from the hospital after 103 days of treatment, while the other, a 37-year-old man, returned home after undergoing treatment for 95 days.

U.K. re-activates emergency COVID-19 hospitals, closes London primary schools

Britain reactivated emergency hospitals built at the start of the pandemic and shut primary schools in London on Friday to counter the rapid spread of a much more infectious variant of the coronavirus.

With more than 50,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 for the last four days, the health service said it was preparing for an anticipated rush of patients and needed more beds.