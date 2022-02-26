Coronavirus Live Updates | India records 11,499 fresh COVID-19 cases, 255 deaths

The country recorded its daily COVID-19 cases under one lakh for the 20th consecutive day.

Here are the latest updates:

National

India records 11,499 fresh COVID-19 cases, 255 deaths

With 11,499 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,05,844, while the active cases further declined to 1,21,881, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 5,13,481 with 255 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8.00 a.m. stated.

With this, the country recorded its daily COVID-19 cases under one lakh for the 20th consecutive day.

The active cases comprise 0.28% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.52% the health ministry said.

A reduction of 12,354 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.- PTI

U.S.A.

U.S. health agency loosens COVID-19 mask guidelines

The United States top health agency on Friday drastically revised its guidelines for masking to stop COVID-19 transmission, a decision that means most Americans won’t be advised to wear them in indoor public spaces, including school children.

“We’re in a stronger place today as a nation with more tools to protect ourselves and our communities from Covid-19,” said Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a call with reporters.

The changes involve the metrics used to determine whether people should mask up.

The new metrics use caseloads but also include COVID-19 hospitalizations and local hospital capacity, to create a new measure known as “COVID-19 community level.”

Residents can look up on the CDC website whether their area is green, yellow or orange on a national map.

Now, more than 70% of the population live in areas that aren’t advised to mask up according to the new framework, including schools in the green or yellow areas.- AFP

National

India’s vaccination coverage crosses 177 crore doses

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 177 crore on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said.

More than 25 lakh (25,20,820) doses were administered on Friday till 7.00 p.m., it said.

Also, so far over 1.98 crore (1,98,39,419) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.- PTI

New Delhi

Delhi govt to give ₹1 crore each to families of 13 healthcare workers who died of COVID-19

The Delhi government on Friday announced that it will give an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore each to the families of 13 Covid warriors who lost their lives during the pandemic.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Group of Ministers chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday. In a statement, Sisodia said corona warriors of Delhi worked hard and sacrificed their lives, putting their service to protect humanity and society before their own lives. Saluting their spirit on behalf of the Delhi Government, the deputy chief minister said while this amount would not compensate for the loss the families of the deceased have suffered, it will definitely contribute in helping them lead a dignified life.- PTI

New Delhi

No more COVID curbs in Delhi from February 28

From Monday, all COVID-related restrictions will be lifted from the city, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) announced here on Friday.

Chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Cabinet colleagues and experts, the DDMA also decided to reduce fines for non-adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour, from ₹2,000 to ₹500.

National

Assess COVID-19 risk and reopen: Centre

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the COVID-19 guidelines, issued under the Disaster Management Act, till March 31.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said in a letter to States that with a substantial decline in the number of COVID-19 positive cases and an overall improved situation, there was a need to assess the risks for opening economic activities.