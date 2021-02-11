Coronavirus live updates | Delhi to add 82 more vaccination sites today

11 February 2021 09:14 IST

India has been consistently following a declining slope of COVID-19 active cases with the load dropping to 1.41 lakh (1,41,511) on Wednesday and 33 States/Union Territories reporting less than 5,000 active cases in the last 24 hours.

Across India, on Wednesday, a total of 2,15,133 people were vaccinated till 6 p.m. and in last 24 hours, one person who is suffering from Anaphylaxis has been hospitalised at JIPMER, Puducherry and is stable.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Advertising

Advertising

Delhi

Delhi to add 82 more vaccination sites today

The Delhi government on Wednesday said it will add 82 more vaccination sites across the city from Thursday, taking the total to 265.

The announcement came on a day when a total of 14,743 beneficiaries — healthcare and front-line workers — took the COVID-19 vaccination in a single day, the highest so far. There were seven Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI), said a government spokesperson.

Read more

National

Threat of second wave of COVID-19 still exists: Experts

Although there has been a marked slowdown in the new COVID-19 cases reported daily, experts say it is too early to heave a sigh of relief. The threat of a second wave still persists and the next four weeks are crucial, they say.

While a second wave was expected in January, Karnataka has so far not seen a new outbreak. But, this does not mean that there will not be another surge in cases.

Read more

Andhra Pradesh

Kanaka Durga temple manages to tide over COVID crisis

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam, also known as Kanaka Durga temple, here is not immune to ‘COVID-19 impact.’ But, the temple administration, apparently, managed to escape from it. The temple administration has managed to deposit ₹4 crore as a fixed deposit despite steep fall in revenues.

According to information, Kanaka Durga temple revenues plummeted to mere ₹45.90 crore (from April to December 2020) compared to ₹122.88 crore during the corresponding period in 2019 financial year. The temple witnessed the ‘worst phase’ of the pandemic in June last. The temple received just ₹64 lakh, which was the lowest income of any month in 2020. It was not even one tenth of last financial year's corresponding month income of ₹10.70 crore.

Read more

Tamil Nadu

Vaccination for health staff to come to a close on Feb. 22

Vaccination against COVID-19 for healthcare workers will come to a close on February 22, after which they will be moved to the general public category and will be relegated to the age-appropriate group in it.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched in the State on January 16 with two vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin.

Read more

Telangana

Vaccine for 50-plus, those with co-morbidities in March

People in Telangana who are aged above 50 years and those below 50 years with co-morbidities would receive COVID-19 vaccine next month. “Vaccination for people above 50 years, and those below 50 years with co-morbidities will begin from March first or second week,” said Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao.

Read more

(With inputs from our Correspondents and agencies)