Coronavirus live: No new COVID-19 death reported in Delhi after nine months

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

India records 11,067 new cases

India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,08,58,371 with 11,067 infections being reported in a day, while fresh fatalities remained below 100 for the fifth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,55,252 with 94 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,61,608 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 97.27%, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43%. The total COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh.

Karnataka

More key officers take vaccine to encourage their staff

After Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri took the jab on day one of the vaccination on Monday to encourage her staff to follow suit, other top officials from the district came forward to get the shot against COVID-19, to send a message to their staff on the need for taking it without fail.

Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO B.A. Paramesh and Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde were among the key officers who were administered the vaccine on the second day of the second phase of vaccination for the frontline workers here on Tuesday.

As the pourakarmikas are among the frontline workers eligible to be vaccinated, the MCC has taken up the task of vaccinating its staff registered on the CoWIN app. An SMS had been sent to them with the date and venue of the vaccination.

New Delhi

No new COVID-19 death reported in the Capital after nine months

For the first time in almost nine months, no new COVID-19-related death was reported in the national capital over 24 hours, a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government said on Tuesday.

The last time the city witnessed no COVID-19 death was on May 11, 2020.

The death toll stands at 10,882.

“Today, no death has been reported due to COVID infection. Delhi’s collective will is gradually winning over the infection. I congratulate the people of Delhi for taking proper precautions and our healthcare and front-line workers who have fought this battle tooth and nail,” Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a tweet.