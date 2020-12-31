Coronavirus updates | Night curfew imposed in Delhi on Dec. 31, 2020 and Jan. 1 2021, from 11 pm to 6 am

The Delhi government on Thursday issued an order on imposing night curfew in th UT on December 31 and January 1 from 11 pm to 6 am in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there will be no restriction on interstate movement of people and goods during night curfew in Delhi, the govt. order said.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are live updates:

Karnataka

New strain: Surge unlikely in Karnataka

Although seven of the U.K. returnees have been found to be positive for the new variant of SARS-CoV-2, Karnataka is unlikely to witness a surge beyond what it has already witnessed, according to experts.

This is mainly because nearly half of the population in the State has already been exposed to COVID-19 by now and has developed immunity. This immunity is likely to work against the new strain too. Moreover, none of the primary and secondary contacts of the seven U.K. returnees have tested positive for the new strain so far. This is a good indication for the State, experts said.

Telangana

Health staff traces majority of the 156 UK returnees

Most of the 156 people, who had arrived in Telangana from the United Kingdom and remained untraceable, were finally tracked down by Health department staff with the help of police.

They could be not be traced earlier as their addresses and phone numbers were incorrect. The foreign returnees had shifted from the addresses mentioned in their passport, or had given UK phone numbers, wrong phone numbers or kept their phones switched off.

Tamil Nadu

Study encourages research on ‘kabasura kudineer’

A study based on computer modelling, published in an open-access peer-reviewed journal, has preliminarily indicated that certain compounds in kabasura kudineer can potentially play a role in antiviral therapy, particularly against COVID-19.

West Bengal

Mutant strain of virus reported in Kolkata

The first case of the mutant strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was reported in Kolkata on Wednesday in a youth who returned recently from the U.K. He is presently under isolation at the Calcutta Medical College. The State Health Department has advised all who have come in contact with him to remain in isolation.

Kerala

Pandemic fears return to haunt Sabarimala

With just hours left for the second phase of the annual pilgrim season at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple to begin, the diagnosis of 37 COVID-19 positive cases, including two priests, at Sannidhanam, has once again cast a shadow over the hill shrine.

According to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), head priest (Melsanthi) V.K. Jayaraj Potti and six of his assistants have been sent to quarantine in view of their close interaction with three persons who tested positive recently.

Food and dining

What 2021 holds for the restaurant business

It isn’t over yet. Although 2020 is drawing to a close, COVID-19 and its gnarly web of associated challenges, from lockdowns to the fear economy, will continue to cast their shadows over the next few years, shaping restaurants and influencing meals.

However, the battered industry is fighting back — including offering groceries during lockdown, kerbside pickups, DIY kits, QR code menus and chef-led cooking classes on Instagram. The challenges triggered invention, innovation and creativity as the virus taught people they need to join hands to survive, and changed dining out in unprecedented ways. What will your next dinner out look like?