Coronavirus updates | August 30, 2021 | Recruitment of volunteers for trial of Covid vaccine 'Covovax' on children begins

Recruitment of volunteers for the phase 2/3 clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covovax' among children aged 2 to 17 years began on August 29 at the Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on August 29 released the first commercial batch of COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Ankleshwar, Gujarat.

International

New Zealand reports death of woman after Pfizer COVID vaccine

On August 30 New Zealand reported that a woman had died following her Comirnaty Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.

An independent COVID-19 vaccine safety monitoring board considered that the woman’s death was due to myocarditis, which is known to be a rare side effect of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The board noted there were other medical issues occurring at the same time which may have influenced the outcome following vaccination, the statement said. - Reuters

National

Recruitment of volunteers for trial of Covid vaccine 'Covovax' on children begins

The trial would be held across 10 sites and would cover 920 children, 460 each in the age groups of 12-17 and 2-11 according to official sources.

Indigenously developed Zydus Cadila's needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D has received emergency use authorisation from the drug regulator, making it the first vaccine to be administered in the age group of 12-18 years in the country. - PTI