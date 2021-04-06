Coronavirus updates | Night curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. till April 30

06 April 2021 12:20 IST

IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID-19 vaccination for all above 18 years; India records highest single-day vaccination coverage

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections in India remained above 90,000 for the third consecutive day taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,26,86,049, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 96,982 cases have been reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 1,65,547 with 446 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

Here are the updates:

New Delhi

IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID-19 vaccination for all above 18 years

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting that vaccination be allowed for all people above the age of 18 years.

Coronavirus updates — April 6, 2021

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections in India remained above 90,000 for the third consecutive day on April 6 taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,26,86,049, according to the Union Health Ministry. The country had a day ago reported 1,03,558 new cases.

Vaccination

India records highest single-day vaccination coverage

More than 43 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in a span 24 hours, the highest single-day coverage till now, taking the total doses given in the country so far to 8,31,10,926, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 43,00,966 vaccine doses have been given in a span of 24 hours out of which 39,00,505 beneficiaries received the 1st dose while 4,00,461 have taken the 2nd dose, according to the data updated at 7 am.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala account for 60 per cent of the cumulative vaccine doses given till now. - PTI

Mumbai

2 ground-staff members among 3 more positive COVID-19 cases at Wankhede

Two more members of the ground-staff and a plumber at the Wankhede Stadium have tested positive for COVID-19, a day after the facility was cleared to host its share of 10 IPL matches.

The stadium is due to host its first IPL game of the season on April 10, following the lung-opener in Chennai between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9.

"Three at the stadium have tested positive, two are groundsmen," a Mumbai Cricket Association source told PTI.

New Delhi

Night curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. till April 30

The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 in view of rising COVID-19 cases, officials said.

The city recorded 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while 15 more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 11,096, according to the Delhi health department.

The order for night curfew will continue till April 30. The curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am, said a government official. - PTI

Mumbai

Alarmed by rising COVID-19 cases during productions, film industry ups safety measures

With release of films like "Sooryavanshi" being pushed indefinitely and top stars Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar testing positive for COVID-19, the danger of halting ongoing shootings of the projects looms large and so does the fear of many daily wage earners losing employment amid the surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra.

As year 2021 appears to be a repeat of 2020, industry insiders say they are amping up safety measures, including regular RTPCR tests, to control the spread of COVID-19 on the sets of the on-ground productions as they cannot afford to suspend filming activities.

Not just Kumar, who was shooting for "Ram Setu", as many as 45 members of the film's crew have also tested positive. As a precautionary measure, the actor was admitted to a city hospital on Monday.

On the other hand, Kaushal and Pednekar were reportedly shooting for filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's Dharma Productions film "Mr Lele". - PTI

New Delhi

India records 96,982 new cases, 446 fresh fatalities

A health worker checks the temperature of a senior citizen before he casts his vote at Pallam in Kanyakumari District, Tamil Nadu on April 6, 2021. | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

Registering a steady increase for the 27th day in row, the active cases have increased to 7,88,223 comprising 6.21% of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.48%, the data stated. The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,17,32,279, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.30%, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

(With inputs from Correspondents and Agencies)