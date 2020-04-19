Coronavirus | U.P. govt. should reach out to migrant workers, says Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has lauded the Uttar Pradesh government for bringing back students stranded in Kota, Rajasthan, owing to lockdown, and sought help for migrant workers from the State stuck in various cities.

In a video appeal, she requested the Yogi Adityanath government to set up a helpline and a control room to reach out to them. “These workers are our own. It is the responsibility of all of us to help them. We cannot leave them like this. We have to find a way out,” she said.

Ms. Vadra said the workers with absolutely no resources at their end were holed up five to six in one room. It was only obvious that they would want to come back to their homes to be with their families.

“… these migrant workers are also our own. They do not have anything to eat. Helping them is also the responsibility of the State government,” she said in her appeal.

Earlier, Congress leader P. Chidambaram, in a series of tweets, said the queues for free cooked food were getting longer.

“There is overwhelming evidence that more and more people have run out of cash and are forced to stand in lines to collect free cooked food. Only a heartless government will stand by and do nothing,” he said. The government should save them from hunger and protect their dignity by transferring cash to every poor family?