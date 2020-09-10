Coronavirus unlock | Metro ridership crosses 1 lakh in three days

Ridership on Metro trains across cities crossed the 1 lakh mark on Wednesday, the third day of operations after a five-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry officials.
Metro operations in cities began in a graded manner on Monday, except in Maharashtra, after being suspended in March in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 and the nationwide lockdown.
With all lines yet to open and hours of operation still limited, the Metro networks had recorded a ridership of 1,22,390 on Wednesday with social distancing and other norms for prevention of COVID-19 spread being followed, Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said. Prior to the pandemic, Metro ridership in the country had reached 80 lakh, with about 60 lakh of that being on the Delhi Metro.
The Delhi Metro has been restarting operations in a staggered manner, with all lines set to be working by September 12.
On Monday, when only one line of the Delhi Metro was opened, the total ridership in the country was 56,000, Mr. Mishra said. Three more lines were reopened on Wednesday.
