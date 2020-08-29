Unlock 4 | Metro services to resume from September 7, small meetings allowed

29 August 2020 20:36 IST

Passenger trains still restricted; senior students can meet teachers in school.

Metro rail services will resume from September 7 and congregations with a ceiling of 100 persons will be allowed from September 21 under fresh set of Unlock 4 guidelines announced by the Union Home Ministry on Saturday.

However, movement of passenger trains will continue to be regulated as per existing standard operating procedure.

As per the new guidelines, there will be no prohibition on consumption of alcohol and tobacco products in public places. However, lockdown measures will be implemented strictly in containment zones till September 30.

Research labs

While schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain shut till September 30, research scholars and students of technical or professional institutions that require laboratory work will be allowed to visit the premises.

Students of class 9-12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers and subject to written consent of their parents and guardians, the Ministry said.

It said States and Union Territories may permit upto 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools for online teaching or tele-counselling and related work.

Metro rail will be allowed to operate from September 7 in a graded manner and a detailed standard operating procedure will be issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

"Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from 21 September. However, such limited gatherings can be held with mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer," the ministry said.

Open air theatres can open from September 21.

The guidelines were issued by the Home Ministry under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 after it was invoked for the first time in the country in March in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases has surged past 35 lakh and more than 63,000 deaths have been reported.

The Unlock 3 guidelines issued on July 29 are in force till August 31.