Coronavirus Unlock-4 | Metro rail services likely to resume

New Delhi

24 August 2020 18:08 IST

MHA likely to issue fresh guidelines under Disaster Management Act, 2005 by this month-end

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to allow the resumption of Metro rail services when it issues Unlock 4.0 guidelines later this month, a senior government official said on Monday.

Also read: Making public transport safe during COVID-19

There had been a demand from many States to reopen the Metro rail services. “Domestic flights that sometimes span over three hours are operating; there is a thinking in the government that Metro services can also be resumed since a passenger will not spend more than an hour at a stretch inside the train”, said the official. Public transport buses and air-conditioned buses were operating by following strict social distancing norms, he pointed out.

Advertising

Advertising

Educational institutions and cinema halls would remain shut and all kinds of congregations barred. Bars, would remain shut. “Some States have allowed the sale of alcohol from bar counters but not consumption on the premises”, he added.

The MHA is likely to issue fresh guidelines under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 by this month-end.

Also read: Chennai Metro to do away with tokens, reduce number of train services after lockdown

The lockdown measures would only specify the activities that would be prohibited and the States could improvise on the measures as they deemed fit.

A complete lockdown was first imposed on March 24 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been relaxed considerably over the past four months with permissions for many economic activities. The total number of COVID-19 cases has surged past 31 lakh and more than 57,000 deaths have been reported.

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown | A day after domestic flights resumed, seats go abegging

Gymnasium and yoga institutes were allowed to open as per Unlock 3.0 guidelines issued on July 29

The MHA has said lockdown measures are to be strictly enforced in containment zones till August 31.