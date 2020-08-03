Coronavirus Unlock 3 | Guidelines issued for yoga institutes, gyms

All yoga institutes and gymnasiums in the containment zones shall remain closed for public, said the Union Health Ministry on Monday while issuing revised guidelines for opening these facilities for public use from August 5.

The Ministry has specified that visitors here should maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet as far as feasible and while use of face covers/masks is mandatory at all times within the premises, during yoga exercise or exercising in gymnasiums, as far as possible only a visor may be used to avoid any difficulty in breathing during such exercise.

Issuing details of planning and scheduling activities, the Ministry said the “practice of Yogic Kriya(s) may be avoided for the time being and even if it is to be practised essentially, it may be done in open spaces”.

“Guidelines for practitioners (Yoga guideline for Covid-19) issued by the Ministry of Ayush may be followed. Group fitness rooms and classes are to follow staggering class session times and allow a minimum of 15-30 minutes between classes to avoid overlap between members arriving and leaving while offering group fitness classes online, wherever possible,’’ it noted.

The Ministry said it was essential to restrict the number of persons allowed per group fitness class based on the size of the room and the nature of the fitness activity and ensuring six feet distance between personal trainer and clients during personal training sessions, wherever feasible.

“Ensure sessions are tailored to include only exercises that do not require physical contact between the trainer and the clients, including set-up and use of equipment, limit the number of clients per session & ensure adequate spacing amongst all clients while utilizing outdoor spaces at the yoga institutes/gymnasiums where available,’’ stated the guidelines.

Persons above 65 years of age, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 are advised not to use gyms in closed spaces.

“Organizations managing the yoga institutes and gymnasiums shall advise all members, visitors & staff accordingly, while only facilities outside containment zones will be allowed to open up,’’ said the guidelines.

As for employees at these facilities -- shifts and attendance are to be planned to ensure social distancing, while staff residing in the containment zones shall not attend the facility till they are denotified.

“Housekeeping staff should be informed and trained about norms for waste management and disposal. Also all employees who are at higher risk ie. older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions to take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any front line work requiring direct contact with the clients,’’ the guidelines stated.

Queue management

The facilities have also been asked to ensure queue management, inside and outside the premises, with specific markings on the floor with a gap of 6 feet.

“Promote card based/contactless payment and for air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which emphasizes that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30o C, relative humidity should be in the range of 40- 70%, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate,’’ the Ministry said.