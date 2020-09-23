Coronavirus | Union Minister Suresh Angadi dies of COVID-19

New Delhi/Belagavi

23 September 2020 22:11 IST

Mr. Angadi is the first Union Minister to die of COVID-19.

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on September 23. He was hospitalised there earlier this month after he contracted COVID-19.

He is survived by his mother, wife, and two daughters.

The 65-year-old BJP leader, a four-time MP, tested positive on September 11. A lawyer by training, he was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004 and won continuously from Belagavi constituency.

Advertising

Advertising

“He passed away at 8 p.m. on September 23 and was under medical care at AIIMS Trauma Centre for the past 15 days,” said a senior AIIMS official. Earlier this month the Minister made the announcement of his diagnosis on twitter. He had said, “I have tested COVID-19 positive. I am doing fine.”

In a tweet condoling the death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Mr. Angadi as “an exceptional karyakartha” who worked hard to make the party strong in Karnataka. “He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening,” Mr. Modi tweeted. Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa described him as a “soft and gentle politician”.

Mr. Angadi was among the senior leaders of the BJP in north Karnataka. He was among the earliest Lingayat leaders from non-Sangh Parivar background to join the saffron party in Karnataka. He was part of the team that organised L.K. Advani’s rath yatra in the region. He had the image of a soft spoken, non-controversial leader. Mr Angadi had set up a series of college at Belagavi.