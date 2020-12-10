Coronavirus | Union Home Secretary reviews database for COVID-19 vaccination drive

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday held a review with State police, Central armed police forces and home guards seeking a database of all frontline workers who will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine as and when it is ready.

With several vaccines in the final phase of trial, the Union Home Ministry is compiling the database on an advanced basis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on November 28 visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at facilities in these cities.

The central government has been putting in place measures for quick and effective distribution of coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

An estimated one crore frontline health workers will also receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine whenever it becomes available, with around 92 per cent of government hospitals and 55 per cent of private hospitals across all states and UTs providing data identifying the workers.