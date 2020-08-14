Coronavirus | Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal tests positive

New Delhi

14 August 2020 22:28 IST

The joint secretary of the Union Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal, on Friday tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer has been part of the Ministry’s press briefing team. “Just to inform that I have tested positive for Covid 19 and initiating home isolation as per guidelines. Requesting all my friends, colleagues for self monitoring. Contact tracing will be done by Health Team. Hoping to see everyone soon,” Mr. Agarwal tweetd.

