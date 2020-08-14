National

Coronavirus | Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal tests positive

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal. File

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The joint secretary of the Union Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal, on Friday tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer has been part of the Ministry’s press briefing team. “Just to inform that I have tested positive for Covid 19 and initiating home isolation as per guidelines. Requesting all my friends, colleagues for self monitoring. Contact tracing will be done by Health Team. Hoping to see everyone soon,” Mr. Agarwal tweetd.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 14, 2020 10:29:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-union-health-ministry-joint-secretary-lav-agarwal-tests-positive/article32358838.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story