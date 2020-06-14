Coronavirus | Tripura COVID-19 cases cross 1000-mark

Tripura crossed the 1000-mark of COVID-19 cases. With 37 detections, the tally climbed to 1,001 on Saturday.

Coronavirus, June 13 updates | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19

People detected with infections have travel history, said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, also the Health Minister.

The 37 infections were detected from 210 people who underwent tests during the day and 34 of them are residents of Sepahijala district and three of Gomati district.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | e-Book on COVID-19 | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

One patient died and another, a woman, committed suicide in the hospital. The State government has not released an update on the number of active cases or patients cured.

Tripura has the second highest cases in the northeast after Assam.