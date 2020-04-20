Coronavirus | Tripura CM expresses anxiety over lockdown violations in neighbouring Bangladesh

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb expressed serious concern over lockdown violations in Bangladesh that recently hit the headlines, and felt need for extra surveillance on the border.

In a televised speech on April 19 night he stated that police and the Border Security Force (BSF) were given instructions to spoil infiltration bid through unfenced border strips in the State.

Without mentioning details, the Chief Minister hinted at Saturday’s funeral congregation where tens of thousands of people converged at a place in eastern Bangladesh which is observing a nationwide lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19. The place of occurrence of the massive gathering is just 10 km from Agartala, a security official said.

Mr. Biplab Kumar Deb urged people residing in bordering villages to cooperate with security agencies to ensure no influx occurred in the State at a time when India is fighting against spread of coronavirus.

He said he had made calls to senior elected representatives of three-tier panchayats to seek their cooperation in successful sealing of State’s 856 km border with Bangladesh.

The Chief Minister, in his speech, announced easing some restrictions for industry, small time traders, shops dealing with essential commodities and work in construction sites in compliance with advisory of the Central government. He appealed to the people to adhere to restrictions during national lockdown till May 3.