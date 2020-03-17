Coronavirus | A complete list of travel advisories issued by the Union Health Ministry

17 March 2020 14:33 IST

A list of travel advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, India has been taking strict precautionary measures to check the spread of the pandemic in the country.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has put up several travel advisory. The land borders of the country has also been tightened and several states have been advising against inter-State travel.

Here is a quick guide to all travel advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in view of COVID-19 outbreak.

Also read| Data: Coronavirus death rates peak in Italy and Spain

Travel of passengers from member countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and United Kingdom to India is prohibited with effect from March 18, 2020. No flight shall take off from these countries to India after 1500 hours on March 17, 2020. his instruction is a temporary and shall be in force till March 31, 2020.

Travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia to India is prohibited with immediate effect.

All existing visas (except diplomatic, official, UN/International Organizations, employment, project visas) stand suspended till April 15 2020.

Visa free travel facility granted to OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) card holders is kept in abeyance till April 15, 2020.

OCI card holders already in India can stay in India as long as they want.

Visas of all foreigners already in India remain valid and they may contact the nearest FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Officer) or FRO (Foreigners Registration Officer) through e-FRRO module for extension/conversion etc. of their visa or grant of any consular service, if they choose to do so.

Any foreign national who intends to travel to India for compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Mission.

In addition to Visa restrictions already in place, passengers traveling from /having visited Italy or South Korea and desirous of entering India will need certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from the designated laboratories authorized by the health authorities of these countries.

All incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15, 2020 shall be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days.

Compulsory quarantine has been imposed for passengers coming from/transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait for a minimum period of 14 days. This will come into effect from March 18, 2020.

Incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, are advised to avoid non-essential travel and are informed that they can be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days on their arrival in India.

Indian nationals are further strongly advised to refrain from travelling to China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany

All incoming international passengers returning to India should self-monitor their health and follow required dos and dont’s as detailed by the Government.

International traffic through land borders will be restricted to designated check posts with robust screening facilities. Click here to read more.

All international passengers entering into India are required to furnish duly filled self-declaration form in duplicate (including personal particulars i.e. phone no. and address in India) ( as annexed) to Health Officials and Immigration officials and undergo Universal Health Screening at the designated health counters at all Points of Entry.

For any queries related to health, people may contact Ministry of Health & Family Welfare 24*7 helpline number 1075, (+91-11-23978046) or email at (ncov2019@gmail.com). Here is the full list of helpline numbers, and a map of confirmed cases in India.