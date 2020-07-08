Coronavirus | Trace contacts of positive cases within 72 hours of confirmation: Centre

NEW DELHI

Increased testing has helped in early identification of cases, says Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry has asked all States and Union Territories to ensure that contacts of at least 80% of new COVID-19 cases are traced and quarantined within 72 hours of confirmation.

“States have followed the direction of the Ministry to substantially increase testing with the deployment of RT-PCR tests, Rapid Antigen Tests, which has helped in early identification of cases,” said a senior health official.

He said that along with testing, contact tracing and house-to-house surveys had been intensified, especially in the containment zones. “States have developed several mobile apps to keep track of high risk population, including the elderly population, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women and small children. The involvement of the community, ASHAs and ANMs at the local government has led to effective surveillance in the community,” noted the Ministry.

The Ministry on Wednesday said the number of samples being tested had substantially grown with 2,62,679 samples having been tested in the past 24 hours. Of these, more than 53,000 samples had been tested in private labs. It said the cumulative number of samples tested so far stood at 1,04,73,771.

“The ramped up healthcare infrastructure in the States has resulted in distribution of the positive cases in different healthcare facilities, including dedicated COVID Hospitals, COVID health care centres and COVID care centres. This, coupled with effective treatment, has ensured in keeping the case mortality low. Ramping up of dedicated COVID facilities within the public and private sectors has ensured timely triaging and treatment of the patients,” the Ministry noted.

Meanwhile, stating that measuring of oxygen saturation level is one of the most important parameters for monitoring the health of COVID-19 patients, the Ministry of Defence, the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, on Wednesday announced that it will reimburse the cost of pulse oximeter purchased by the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) beneficiaries.

“The ECHS beneficiaries who have been tested positive for COVID-19 infection are permitted to purchase one pulse oximeter per family. In case there are more than one COVID positive cases in a family, they can claim reimbursement only for one pulse oximeter. The reimbursement shall be claimed as per actual cost of pulse oximeter, subject to a ceiling of ₹1,200,” noted the order.