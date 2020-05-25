Coronavirus | Toll goes up in Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala

Three COVID-19 patients died in Telangana on Monday taking the toll to 56, while two patients succumbed in Karnataka.

Kerala, which established early success in reducing COVID-19 incidence had one more death and 49 new positive cases.

Andhra Pradesh reported 89 more cases in 24 hours, 45 of them returnees from Gulf countries.

While 43 of Kerala’s cases were imported, represented by expatriates and non-resident Keralites from other States, six persons are believed to have acquired infection from the community, through contact with unknown sources of infection. The latter include two remand prisoners in Kannur and a health worker in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Kasaragod district accounted for 14 new cases, Kannur, ten; Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad five each, Kozhikode four; Pathanamthitta and Alapuzha three each; Kollam and Kottayam two cases each and Idukki one case.

Of 43 imported cases, 18 persons came from abroad, and 25 from other States, particularly Maharashtra.

Twelve more recoveries were reported. At present, 359 patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals, while 532 recovered from the disease. So far, 97,247 persons had come into Kerala after the easing of the lockdown.

The State had 99,278 persons under surveillance, of whom 98,486 were on home or institutional quarantine while 792 were in hospitals in isolation wards.

A 55-year-old woman of Bengaluru Rural and a man in Dakshina Kannada succumbed to the disease. The woman from Bengaluru Rural passed away on Sunday. She had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and was admitted to a designated hospital on May 19. She died of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). A media bulletin said in Dakshina Kannada a 43-year-old man with a history of liver cirrhosis was admitted to hospital on May 23 and died the same day. His reports on May 25 stated that he was COVID-19 positive.

With this, the total number of COVID- 19 deaths in Karnataka stood at 44, while two COVID-19 patients died due to other reasons.

Meanwhile, 93 new cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday. Of these, 73 had a domestic travel history, while three had international travel. With this, the case total stood at 2,182. The highest was from Udupi district at 32, with Kalaburagi next at 16. A total of 705 patients were discharged from hospital, 51 of them on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh, with 89 fresh cases had 2,886 cases, 946 of them active, an official bulletin said. Fifty-six people had died due to COVID-19 and 1,884 had recovered. Among those who tested positive from abroad, 41 were from Kuwait, three from Qatar and one from Saudi Arabia. So far, 62 foreign returnees had tested positive. Koyambedu continued to have an impact with seven of the fresh cases, including five in Chittoor and two in Nellore linked to the hotspot. The State had tested 10,240 samples in a day and 3,14,566 samples till date.

With three patients dying in Telangana, it was the seventh consecutive day of fatalities. There was a spike as 66 more tested positive, while 72 were discharged. Among new cases, 31 were from Greater Hyderabad, one from Rangareddy, 15 were migrants, and 18 foreign evacuees.

(With inputs from Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)